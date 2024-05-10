Wildfire triggers evacuation of ‘multiple neighbourhoods’ in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the tactical evacuation of “multiple neighbourhoods” is underway in Fort Nelson, as an out-of-control wildfire threatens the town in the province’s northeast.

It says the fire is “highly visible” from the town, and the closure of Highway 97 is expected.

The service says the fire is being fought by groundcrews and two helicopters that are bucketing water on the blaze, and air tanker support has been requested.

It says that in addition to wildfire service firefighters, members of the local fire department and the RCMP are involved.

The service said in a social media post at 5:25 p.m. that the suspected human-caused fire was half a square kilometre in size, but by 6:30 p.m. it was listed on the service’s website as measuring four square kilometres.

The website shows the fire west of Fort Nelson, 1,600 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, and says it is expected to spread beyond current control lines.