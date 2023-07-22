Open this photo in gallery: Kenow Fire Waterton National Park in 2017.Courtesy of Parks Canada

When a wildfire burned through Waterton Lakes National Park in 2017, consuming nearly 40 per cent of its greenery, there was a silver lining. Previously invisible archeological sites were suddenly exposed upon the thousands of hectares of fire-ravaged land.

To the well-trained eye, centuries of human activity long encased in deadfall and leaves, and shrouded by all manner of plant life, had been revealed. Parks Canada quickly assembled a team of archeologists and by the following spring they were sifting through soot in a race against time.

A burned landscape is vulnerable to erosion and, left for too long, can rebury or displace history.

It’s a reality those who study cultural heritage are keenly aware of as wildfire seasons intensify. Archeologists aren’t always called in to survey burn areas in Canada and each time they aren’t, they lose the opportunity to discover slivers of the past. Fires and the methods used to fight them are destructive, but it’s failing to act in their aftermath that experts say really threatens a complete understanding of history.

In April of 2018, the team of archeologists called in after the Kenow wildfire in Waterton, Alta., were relieved to see the landscape hadn’t shifted too much since it was torched some seven months earlier. The blackened ground was scattered with old trash from the 1930s and 40s, trade beads and tobacco tins from the early days of colonization, and stone arrowheads, tools and bison bones from First Nations groups long before that.

Alanna Shockley, one of the team’s field technicians, said if there had been a significant snowmelt that spring, many of those artifacts could have been lost.

Rainfall, snow and meltwater can easily shift charred earth and transport artifacts far from their original resting spot. Without trees and other vegetation to structure the ground, slopes are prone to landslides, and creek or riverbanks – where settlements were especially common – are susceptible to collapse.

“Once those artifacts are moved, then their context is gone,” Ms. Shockley said. It’s only by examining an item in relation to its environment that archeologists can ask the right questions and begin to piece together a narrative, she said.

An arrowhead found washed down a river on its own may not mean much, but a bunch of them found near stone flakes, tools and the remnants of hearths could indicate a hunting camp, among other things, Ms. Shockley said. She said stumbling upon a scene like that can feel like being transported back in time. She no longer works in archeology but maintains a love for it.

Not everything they found was intact. Organic material such as wood and cloth were incinerated, bones were charred and stones were cracked.

Relics of Indigenous culture are the most at risk of wildfire damage. Rock art, either painted onto or carved into stone, can easily break off when its surface undergoes sudden heating and cooling. And trees that hold the history of Indigenous people’s sustainable harvesting practices can be destroyed.

Simon Fraser University archeology professor Rudy Reimer said these culturally modified trees are living history. They bear the marks of hundreds of years of Indigenous people carefully carving out only what they needed from a tree and leaving the rest to live.

“Forest fires will burn down and obliterate things like those,” said Prof. Reimer, a member of the Squamish Nation.

It’s not just fires themselves that pose a threat to artifacts, it’s the actions taken to battle them. Dozers used to dig fireguards, water from airtankers and hoses, and chemical suppressants can all damage and displace artifacts.

Brian Leslie, a former helitack wildfire fighter and current general manager at Ember Archaeology, said he’d like to see more collaboration between government ministries to protect areas with a high potential for archeological significance during wildfire-fighting efforts. Having an archeologist on hand to provide some guidance on, for example, where fireguards may be more or less disruptive could make a big difference, Mr. Leslie said.

He and other archeologists believe governments should make post-impact analyses a requirement after wildfires, such as was done in Waterton. In the United States, the Bureau of Land Management mandates that the impact of wildfires on archeological resources be determined as part of an assessment process, followed by a response plan implemented within five years.

In Canada, each province and territory determine how to protect archeological sites, with patchwork results.

B.C., for instance, which faces some of the worst wildfire seasons in the country, doesn’t require postimpact analyses, but does conduct assessments when firefighting activities are believed to have affected sensitive sites. It also mandates archeology training for heavy-equipment operators and recommends it for the rest of wildfire staff, and, at times, connects with First Nations directly about how to navigate sensitive areas.

Alberta, which has the highest average number of wildfires out of all the provinces, does not require postimpact assessments. Its wildfire service says they consider cultural sites when developing their management plans.

Mr. Leslie said he’d like to see provinces explore more innovative options, including using laser-scanning technologies such as LiDAR, to remotely map out the characteristics of high-priority archeology sites, but added that he realizes protecting history isn’t always top of mind.

“It matters to people who it matters to. You either think cultural resources are important, or you don’t. Unfortunately, lots of people don’t.”