With new COVID-19 vaccine plans coming, B.C. has a chance to pivot on booster shots

Charting the rate of COVID-19 among seniors in B.C.’s long-term care homes after they’ve received the first shot of the vaccine shows exactly what you’d want to see: a marked decline in infections, starting two weeks after immunization. As the pandemic heads into its second year in the province, this is one of the most encouraging indicators to be found.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, or BCCDC, suggest most of the benefit from the two vaccines that have been in use in Canada – Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna – is delivered in that first jab.

British Columbians will get more detail on Monday on the next phase of the province’s vaccine plan. Now that most residents in long-term care homes have been immunized, those at greatest risk of getting seriously ill or dying of COVID-19 in the province are the elderly who are living in the community. They will have priority in this next stage of immunization.

Monday’s announcement on the immunization plan’s Phase 2 presents an opportunity to revisit the policy on when booster shots should be delivered. The current target is to deliver a booster within 42 days of the first shot, but there is mounting evidence that the interval can be extended, so that B.C. can stretch its still-limited vaccine supply.

The author of the BCCDC’s research on vaccine efficacy is Danuta Skowronski, who heads the centre’s influenza and emerging respiratory pathogens team. Dr. Skowronski is emphatic that B.C. should spread out the interval between the first shot and the booster. Her research mirrors findings in Quebec, Scotland and Israel: The consensus is growing that the first shot provides protection of 80 per cent or better, and recipients can safely wait as much as 90 days for their booster without losing that benefit.

While the vaccines are still scarce, such a delay would allow the province to immunize more people sooner.

Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, expects to announce her decision on whether to change the recommended interval for the booster this week. She is hoping that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization will first update its recommendations to help determine an appropriate interval based on the most recent research.

But the decision is not just about the data, she said.

Britain and Quebec have shifted to a 90-day interval already, but Dr. Henry is concerned that too many changes can undermine public trust. B.C. has already changed the recommended interval twice, extending the period as the science dictated – but conveniently, those changes accommodated vaccine shortages.

Earning and keeping broad public trust is critical. B.C. has had remarkable success in overcoming vaccine hesitancy. A survey conducted in December by SafeCare BC, the workplace safety association for long-term care homes, found only 57 per cent of staff want to get the shots. To date, the rate of vaccination among those workers is roughly 95 per cent.

But the vaccine shortages have created fresh anxiety. “A lot of public discourse right now is really negative about the immunization programs,” Dr. Henry said. There are groups that think they should have higher priority, and there are concerns the province isn’t providing certainty quickly enough. Then, if the program is rushed, they will be upbraided for anything that doesn’t work – as health officials in Alberta learned last week after a glitch-filled launch of general COVID-19 immunization bookings.

B.C. will hope that its next rollout will go smoothly, to build back some of the confidence that it lost when the federal government was unable to deliver much of the promised vaccines.

“We do have to take into account the acceptability and confidence in the vaccine program, and a whole bunch of other things, not just what the data is telling us,” Dr. Henry said in an interview.

She said B.C. will still try to meet the 42-day booster deadline for those who have already had their first shot, “because that’s the contract we made with people when they received their first dose,” she said.

But she said this week would be an optimal time for adjustments. “Now is good timing, because we’ve had a period of time where we have not given a lot of first doses. So, we can say, starting at this time, we’re going to be moving forward with this strategy.”

And if the data support the change, it would be good news for the many people still anxiously awaiting their turn. “Delaying for 90 days for the second dose – if that turns out to be supported by the evidence that we have so far – will allow us to provide first doses to way more people.”

