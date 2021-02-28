With new COVID-19 vaccine plans coming, B.C. has a chance to pivot on booster shots

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices
Analysis

With new COVID-19 vaccine plans coming, B.C. has a chance to pivot on booster shots

Justine Hunter
VICTORIA
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer, is expected to announce her decision on whether to change the recommended interval for the COVID-19 vaccine booster this week.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Charting the rate of COVID-19 among seniors in B.C.’s long-term care homes after they’ve received the first shot of the vaccine shows exactly what you’d want to see: a marked decline in infections, starting two weeks after immunization. As the pandemic heads into its second year in the province, this is one of the most encouraging indicators to be found.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, or BCCDC, suggest most of the benefit from the two vaccines that have been in use in Canada – Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna – is delivered in that first jab.

British Columbians will get more detail on Monday on the next phase of the province’s vaccine plan. Now that most residents in long-term care homes have been immunized, those at greatest risk of getting seriously ill or dying of COVID-19 in the province are the elderly who are living in the community. They will have priority in this next stage of immunization.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s announcement on the immunization plan’s Phase 2 presents an opportunity to revisit the policy on when booster shots should be delivered. The current target is to deliver a booster within 42 days of the first shot, but there is mounting evidence that the interval can be extended, so that B.C. can stretch its still-limited vaccine supply.

The author of the BCCDC’s research on vaccine efficacy is Danuta Skowronski, who heads the centre’s influenza and emerging respiratory pathogens team. Dr. Skowronski is emphatic that B.C. should spread out the interval between the first shot and the booster. Her research mirrors findings in Quebec, Scotland and Israel: The consensus is growing that the first shot provides protection of 80 per cent or better, and recipients can safely wait as much as 90 days for their booster without losing that benefit.

While the vaccines are still scarce, such a delay would allow the province to immunize more people sooner.

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, expects to announce her decision on whether to change the recommended interval for the booster this week. She is hoping that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization will first update its recommendations to help determine an appropriate interval based on the most recent research.

But the decision is not just about the data, she said.

Britain and Quebec have shifted to a 90-day interval already, but Dr. Henry is concerned that too many changes can undermine public trust. B.C. has already changed the recommended interval twice, extending the period as the science dictated – but conveniently, those changes accommodated vaccine shortages.

Earning and keeping broad public trust is critical. B.C. has had remarkable success in overcoming vaccine hesitancy. A survey conducted in December by SafeCare BC, the workplace safety association for long-term care homes, found only 57 per cent of staff want to get the shots. To date, the rate of vaccination among those workers is roughly 95 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

But the vaccine shortages have created fresh anxiety. “A lot of public discourse right now is really negative about the immunization programs,” Dr. Henry said. There are groups that think they should have higher priority, and there are concerns the province isn’t providing certainty quickly enough. Then, if the program is rushed, they will be upbraided for anything that doesn’t work – as health officials in Alberta learned last week after a glitch-filled launch of general COVID-19 immunization bookings.

B.C. will hope that its next rollout will go smoothly, to build back some of the confidence that it lost when the federal government was unable to deliver much of the promised vaccines.

“We do have to take into account the acceptability and confidence in the vaccine program, and a whole bunch of other things, not just what the data is telling us,” Dr. Henry said in an interview.

She said B.C. will still try to meet the 42-day booster deadline for those who have already had their first shot, “because that’s the contract we made with people when they received their first dose,” she said.

But she said this week would be an optimal time for adjustments. “Now is good timing, because we’ve had a period of time where we have not given a lot of first doses. So, we can say, starting at this time, we’re going to be moving forward with this strategy.”

And if the data support the change, it would be good news for the many people still anxiously awaiting their turn. “Delaying for 90 days for the second dose – if that turns out to be supported by the evidence that we have so far – will allow us to provide first doses to way more people.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more Canadians will get vaccinated sooner now that a third vaccine has been approved in Canada and more doses of it have been secured. Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the AstraZeneca vaccine and all the others Health Canada has approved are safe and effective against COVID-19. The Canadian Press

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies