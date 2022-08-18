Greater Vancouver Zoo deputy general manager and director of animal care Menita Prasad wipes away tears as she speaks about a wolf that died and another that remains missing after a fence was cut at the facility and the animals escaped, during a news conference in Langley, B.C., on Aug. 18.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says one of the wolves that escaped their enclosure this week has been found dead on a roadside, and that a second wolf is still missing.

The zoo in Aldergrove, B.C., has been shut for three days while workers and conservation officers searched for the wolves, which Langley RCMP suspect got loose when someone deliberately damaged the animals’ enclosure.

The zoo’s deputy general manager Menita Prasad says both the grey wolf enclosure and the zoo’s perimeter fence had been deliberately cut early Tuesday, allowing the escape.

Prasad tearfully told a news conference that searchers were “heartbroken” to find a three-year-old female wolf called Chia dead by the side of 264 Street in Aldergrove.

She says a one-year-old female wolf named Tempest is still missing and believed to be in the vicinity of the zoo.

Prasad says Tempest is a “shy wolf” that poses no threat to public safety, but that anyone who sees the animal should not approach her but should call authorities to report the location.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.