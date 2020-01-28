 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Wolf safely relocated after wandering through Victoria neighbourhood near B.C. legislature

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A roaming adult male wolf who was tranquillized and safely removed from a busy Victoria neighbourhood not far from the B.C. legislature was relocated to a coastal habitat on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

HO/The Canadian Press

A lone male wolf that spent last weekend sniffing out a busy urban neighbourhood in Victoria, just steps from British Columbia’s legislature, has been safely relocated to a new territory much farther from human contact.

A social media post by the Conservation Officer Service says the mature male wolf was assessed by veterinarians early Monday and found to be uninjured and in good health.

The service says the animal was safely released hours later in a coastal habitat on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservation officers say they are confident the wolf is the same one that has lived alone for the last seven years on Discovery Island about a kilometre off the Victoria coast.

They believe it managed to swim through the treacherous currents that sweep past the tiny island in order to reach Victoria, but aren’t certain why it left its long-term home.

The wolf, dubbed Takaya by researchers, inspired a television documentary that aired last year but the Conservation Officer Service says the decision was made not to return it to the island.

“It is not being released on Discovery Island as it left for a reason – the wolf was looking for food or resources, and for the safety of the public and the animal, it was relocated out of the urban environment,” the social media post said.

The wolf was first spotted in Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood on Saturday, but eluded capture until Sunday when it calmly settled down in a narrow space between a house and a fence, giving officers time to tranquillize it and remove it from the area.

“The wolf had not shown any aggression towards people while it was roaming the Victoria neighbourhood over the weekend,” the conservation service said in its post.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies