Woman, 90, dies following altercation in Kelowna, B.C., care facility

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a woman died following an altercation at a care home with another resident.
Police say the 90-year-old woman was involved in the altercation at the care facility on Dec. 18.
They say she received medical treatment but died shortly after her release from hospital the next day.
The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating alongside the BC Coroners Service.
No further information is being released at this time.
