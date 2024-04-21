Woman dies in pedestrian fatal collision on Highway 11 near Abbotsford, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery: The Abbotsford Police Department says it is investigating a fatal collision involving an unidentified female on Highway 11, known locally as the Abbotsford-Mission highway.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

The Abbotsford Police Department says it is investigating a fatal collision involving an unidentified female on Highway 11, known locally as the Abbotsford-Mission highway.

Police say the collision occurred Saturday night in the 5300 block of Highway 11.

Police say they were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday where they found the victim, who appeared to have been seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say area roads were closed temporarily to allow members of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

Abbotsford police say they are trying to identify the female victim and are looking to members of the public who may have information or were in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight to contact the detachment.

Police say they won’t be making further comment about the incident at this time.