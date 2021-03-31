Woman, dog killed in fire in Maple Ridge, B.C.: RCMP

The RCMP say one woman has died in a residential fire in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Mounties say in a news release that officers responded to a structure fire Tuesday night.
They say smoke was billowing from the residence and firefighters were battling the blaze when officers arrived.
Firefighters found both the woman and a dog dead in the building after witnesses reported they could be inside.
Police say they conduct a parallel investigation with the fire department any time there is a fire-related death.
Next of kin notifications are underway and the investigation is in the early stages.
