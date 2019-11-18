 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Workers at Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia to vote on deal to end eight-week strike

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A vote is set for Monday after Unite Here Local 40 reached a tentative agreement over the weekend covering members employed at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

Laura Leyshon/The Globe and Mail

Workers at a luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver could be back on the job by Wednesday if union members vote to ratify an agreement that would end an eight-week strike.

Union members at the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront and Four Seasons hotels ratified a new contract in mid-October, while the dispute continued at the Hotel Georgia.

More than 1,500 workers were affected by the job action and staff at the four hotels that settled last month received raises of up to 25 per cent, as well as new safety standards and job security.

Unite Here says the walkout at the hotels was the first in Vancouver in nearly two decades.

Details of the contract covering the Hotel Georgia employees have not been released, but union bargainer May Tanjusay says hotel staff have achieved the contract they deserve.

“We’ve shown this hotel and others in Vancouver that hotel workers will fight for respect and a fair workplace,” Tanjusay says in a statement issued by the union.

