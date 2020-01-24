 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Workers to install portable bridge after rock slide damages section of B.C.’s Highway 4

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Travellers heading to and from Tofino, Ucluelet and Pacific Rim National Park will have a limited window to get to their destination after a section of Highway 4 west of Port Alberni was badly damaged in a rock slide.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation says contractors have managed to secure one lane of the road at Kennedy Hill and passenger vehicles or light pickups will be permitted to travel between noon and 8 p.m. Friday.

The route will be closed indefinitely after 8 p.m. as workers begin installation of a portable bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway is undergoing safety improvements and the ministry says a large volume of rock crashed onto the route Thursday taking away the shoulder and one lane of the highway on the side of a steep cliff.

The road was closed at the time, no one was hurt and the ministry says the contractor worked tirelessly to rebuild the road base that had sloughed away, but the work did not proceed as quickly as engineers had estimated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies