From the window of a Canadian Forces CH-146 Griffon helicopter members of the Canadian Forces have begun surveying Sumas Prairie as well as other flood-ravaged areas of southern B.C. and familiarizing themselves with the airspace and the destruction below. Just past Hope on the eastern fringe of the Fraser Valley, entire sections of the highway remain collapsed, with heavy machinery sitting atop mounds of dirt. No massive pooling of water was observed in Merritt, where the Coldwater River jumped its banks last week and flooded the community from its southern end.

Flooded farmland is seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 1 of 17 High transmission power lines are seen surrounded by flooded farmland in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 17 Workers view collapsed sections of bridges destroyed by severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 3 of 17 A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 4 of 17 A farm surrounded by floodwaters is seen at dusk in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 5 of 17 A section of the Coquihalla Highway washed away by severe flooding south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 6 of 17 A greenhouse glows at dusk in an area of Chilliwack, B.C., not affected by flooding as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 7 of 17 A house and a barn are surrounded by floodwaters on a farm at dusk as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 8 of 17 Vehicles travel on a closed portion of the Trans-Canada Highway past farms surrounded by floodwaters at dusk as seen in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 9 of 17 A section of the Coquihalla Highway washed away by severe flooding south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 10 of 17 A section of road just off the Coquihalla Highway washed away by severe flooding north of Hope, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 11 of 17 Crews work to clean up the remains of a mudslide that left motorists stranded for days, as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Agassiz, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 12 of 17 A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 13 of 17 Collapsed sections of bridges destroyed by severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 14 of 17 Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides is shown along the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 15 of 17 A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 16 of 17 The Trans-Canada Highway and farmland is seen covered in floodwaters in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 17 of 17