In photos: Aerial views from Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight shows damage and cleanup across southern B.C.
From the window of a Canadian Forces CH-146 Griffon helicopter members of the Canadian Forces have begun surveying Sumas Prairie as well as other flood-ravaged areas of southern B.C. and familiarizing themselves with the airspace and the destruction below. Just past Hope on the eastern fringe of the Fraser Valley, entire sections of the highway remain collapsed, with heavy machinery sitting atop mounds of dirt. No massive pooling of water was observed in Merritt, where the Coldwater River jumped its banks last week and flooded the community from its southern end.