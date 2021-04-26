 Skip to main content
British Columbia

In photos: as Vancouver closes homeless encampment, follow one man's move to his new home

A day in the life of Peter Russell, as he moves from the Strathcona Park tent encampment to his new home at the Ramada Inn hotel

Open this photo in gallery:

Peter Russell pulls his homemade sleeping shelter out of his campsite at the Strathcona Park homeless encampment. When he moves to the Ramada Inn, Russell says he'll leave behind the wooden sleeping container for someone else to use.

Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery:

Peter takes his few belongings with him on his bicycle as he leaves the Strathcona Park homeless encampment and heads to his new home in a hotel room at the Ramada Inn, paid for by the B.C. government.

Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery:

A program staff member at the Ramada Inn hotel goes over intake papwerwork with Peter. Russell previously lived in a tent at the Strathcona Park homeless encampment, and jumped at the chance to move indoors. "It was cold at night," he says. "I thought I could handle it, but it's not for me."

Jesse Winter

Open this photo in gallery:

Peter is shown to his new home, a hotel room at the Ramada Inn hotel in Vancouver, that's paid for by the provincial government. The hotel allows tenants to have pre-registered guests for up to two weeks at a time, a much more flexible arrangement than many other social housing programs.

Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery:

Staff member hands Peter a room key to his new home in a hotel room at the Ramada Hotel. After weeks sleeping in a tent at the Strathcona Park homeless encampment, Russell says he can't wait to take a hot bath.

Jesse Winter

Open this photo in gallery:

"Oh, this is heaven," Peter Russell says of his new hotel room.

Jesse Winter

