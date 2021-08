High temperatures, low humidity and an increase in winds are making wildfire conditions challenging in southern British Columbia, says the provincial deputy forests minister. Rick Manwaring said there’s no rain in sight, temperatures are rising and gusty winds are expected across several parts of southern B.C.

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns west of Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 1 of 13 Firefighters are seen in a neighbourhood of houses evacuated in Fintry as the White Rock Lake wildfire burns on the mountains above the community, west of Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 13 A helicopter drops water while battling the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the mountains above the community of Fintry, west of Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 3 of 13 Trees burned by the White Rock Lake wildfire are seen in an aerial view southeast of Kamloops, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 4 of 13 A vehicle being used by B.C. Hydro workers to repair power lines is surrounded by burned trees in an area of Monte Lake affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire southeast of Kamloops, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 5 of 13 The B.C. Wildfire Service conducts a prescribed burn, upper right, in Monte Lake in an attempt to contain the White Rock Lake wildfire southeast of Kamloops, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 6 of 13 A vehicle travels on a dirt road as the B.C. Wildfire Service conducts a prescribed burn in Monte Lake in an attempt to contain the White Rock Lake wildfire southeast of Kamloops, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 7 of 13 A helicopter picks up water from Okanagan Lake while battling the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the mountains above the community of Fintry, west of Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 8 of 13 A house remains standing in an area of Monte Lake affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire southeast of Kamloops, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 9 of 13 B.C. Wildfire Incident Commander Mark Healey uses a map to describe efforts to contain the White Rock Lake wildfire, at a firefighter camp in Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 10 of 13 A man walks between tents at a firefighter camp in Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 11 of 13 Firefighters from Gibsons carry bags of ice at a camp before heading out as a structural protection unit on the White Rock Lake wildfire, in Vernon, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 12 of 13 The July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C..DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 13 of 13

Report an error