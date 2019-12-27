The dogs of the Downtown East Side

These pictures were taken for a calendar to raise funds to support the many therapy dogs in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The dogs have a great effect on the community members who have taken on responsibility for them. As a result, the dogs have changed people’s lives. As the opioid crisis continues and the death toll rises, the animals have brought a sense of calm and hope. Having a dog to care for has given owners the routine they were lacking in order to make positive changes in their lives. Some have taken steps to reduce their drug intake and seek help for their addiction. The dogs are a regular sight in the neighbourhood, not only bringing cheer but saving people’s lives. Zelda, who has spent much of her life at the Overdose Prevention Society’s supervised-consumption site, has learned to identify when a person is overdosing and to alert staff members. The dogs and their people spend most days together and are inseparable, which has created unbreakable bonds.
