B.C. shells out $12-million for new animal shelters
The Province of British Columbia is giving $12-million toward the construction of four new animal shelters across the province. Premier David Eby on June 26 says the new animal shelters will be built in Vancouver, Duncan, Prince George and Fort St. John, where existing facilities are either outdated or closed.
The Canadian Press
