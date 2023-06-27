Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

The Province of British Columbia is giving $12-million toward the construction of four new animal shelters across the province. Premier David Eby on June 26 says the new animal shelters will be built in Vancouver, Duncan, Prince George and Fort St. John, where existing facilities are either outdated or closed.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos