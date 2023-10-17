Skip to main content
The British Columbia government introduced legislation on Oct. 16 that targets the expansion of short-term rentals in the province. Premier David Eby says the legislation aims to increase the availability of long-term rental properties in the province through a new law that will permit short-term rentals in homes where the owner is the principal resident.

