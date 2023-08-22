Skip to main content
Special to The Globe and Mail

Drone footage released by the City of Prince George shows fire rescue responding to a reported explosion. RCMP say a large explosion at an abandoned building in downtown Prince George, B.C., has sent several people to hospital. The blast happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

City of Prince George

