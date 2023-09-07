Skip to main content
Thousands of residents evacuated after the Bush Creek East wildfire tore through the region about three weeks ago are being allowed back to the community. The fight continues against the blaze, which is still burning out of control after scorching more than 430 square kilometres. (Sept. 7, 2023)

