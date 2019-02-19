 Skip to main content

Canada Grant cuts will increase debt, limit access to education, students and unions say

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Grant cuts will increase debt, limit access to education, students and unions say

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A coalition of student groups and education-sector unions are calling on the Ontario government to reverse planned cuts to postsecondary grants.

The groups say the cuts announced last month will increase student debt, limit access to higher education and hurt student voices at Ontario colleges and universities.

The Canadian Federation of Students, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union are amongst the groups calling for a rollback of the planned changes.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, Ontario eliminated free tuition for low-income students while cutting tuition fees by 10 per cent.

The government says Ontario Student Assistance Plan grants has become unsustainable and the program had to change to help to students in the most financial need.

The student groups and unions are expected to hold a rally at Ontario’s legislature later today to protest the changes.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter