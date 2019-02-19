Grant cuts will increase debt, limit access to education, students and unions say

A coalition of student groups and education-sector unions are calling on the Ontario government to reverse planned cuts to postsecondary grants.
The groups say the cuts announced last month will increase student debt, limit access to higher education and hurt student voices at Ontario colleges and universities.
The Canadian Federation of Students, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union are amongst the groups calling for a rollback of the planned changes.
In January, Ontario eliminated free tuition for low-income students while cutting tuition fees by 10 per cent.
The government says Ontario Student Assistance Plan grants has become unsustainable and the program had to change to help to students in the most financial need.
The student groups and unions are expected to hold a rally at Ontario’s legislature later today to protest the changes.
