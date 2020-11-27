A look back at Toronto's Rogers Centre, which opened in 1989 as SkyDome

The Rogers Centre, opened as SkyDome in 1989 with a state-of-the-art retractable roof, could soon be torn down and the site redeveloped with real-estate projects and a new ballpark. The multibillion-dollar project would be privately funded by Brookfield and Rogers, according to sources, but needs numerous government approvals to move forward. While Rogers owns the stadium, the federal government owns the land

Fireworks burst over SkyDome in Toronto on its opening day, June 3, 1989.

Ontario Premier William Davis points to the CN Tower when asked where his seat will be in the new domed stadium on Jan. 17, 1985.

Ten dignitaries donned golden hard hats and used silver shovels to turn sod for the new stadium on Oct. 3, 1986.

SkyDome under construction on Sept. 7, 1986.

Aerial shot of the Skydome being constructed in February 1988.

Aug. 25, 1987: SkyDome under construction, with Toronto's lakeshore in the distance.

SkyDome's construction continues in June 1988.

Steelworkers watch as a crane lowers a 130-foot, 30-ton truss into place on Dec. 14, 1988. The truss was used to connect the east and west sections of the SkyDome roof.

Joe Carter celebrates after hitting the World Series-clinching home run in Game 6 between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 23, 1993.

A Blue Jays supporter cheers in the 500-level seats above home plate.

Nelson Mandela speaks to thousands of children in the SkyDome during his visit to Canada on Sept. 25, 1998.

Jose Bautista throws his bat after hitting a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Oct 14, 2015.

Basketball fans sit in seats a considerable distance from the court during the Toronto Raptors first home game against the Atlanta Hawks in NBA exhibition play at the SkyDome on Oct. 18, 1995. Built primarily for baseball or football, the Dome was the Raptors home until 1998, when the Air Canada was built.