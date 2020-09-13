 Skip to main content
Aline Chretien, wife of former prime minister, dead at 84

Aline Chretien, the wife of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84.

Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien and his wife Aline appear on stage following the Prime Minister's farewell speech at the Liberal leadership convention in Toronto on Thursday, November 13, 2003. (J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail)

J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail

(MEXC 101)MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Jan 12--Aline Chretien and Mexico's president Ernesto Zedillo(background) greet school children waving Canadian and Mexican flags at a welcoming ceremony in Mexico City Monday, Jan. 12, 1998. Zedilo announced today that he received a call from Prime Minister Jean Chretien regreting he will not make it to Mexico.(CP PHOTO) 1998 (stf-Tom Hanson)th

Tom Hanson/CP

CAL32:TERESA:CALCUTTA,INDIA,13SEP97 - Canadian Prime Minister's wife Aline Chretiem touches the coffin of Mother Teresa after laying a wreath during the state funeral service September 13, 1997. World dignitaries attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the Nobel Peace Prize winner. aw/Photo by Sunil Malhotra REUTERS

Sunil Malhorta/REUTERS

Aline Chretien, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien, waves down to her husband during his tribute in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, November 6, 2003. Chretien, 69 years old, is expected to retire in February after 40 years in politics, 10 of those as prime minister of the country. Martin, Chretien's likely successor, will be named at a leadership convention on November 14. REUTERS/Jim Young

JIM YOUNG/Reuters

Jean Chretien and his wife, Aline Chretien, November 21, 1990. Photo by Edward Regan / The Globe and Mail.

Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail

June 16, 1984. Energy Minister and leadership hopeful, Jean Chretien with his wife Aline during Liberal Party convention. Chretien did not win. Photo by Tibor Kolley / The Globe and Mail

Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

Future Prime Minister of Canada, Jean Chretien with wife, Aline, on their wedding day, 1957. Credit: PMO

PMO

Future Prime Minister of Canada, Jean Chretien and wife, Aline on their honeymoon, September 1957. Credit: PMO

PMO

Former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien, left, and his wife Aline Chretien walk into a the room during his 80th birthday and marking 50 years in public service in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Jean Chretien has a laugh as his wife Aline looks on during a tribute to the Prime Minister at the Liberal Convention, in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson

TOM HANSON/The Canadian Press

