Aline Chretien, wife of former prime minister, dead at 84

Aline Chretien, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien, waves down to her husband during his tribute in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, November 6, 2003. Chretien, 69 years old, is expected to retire in February after 40 years in politics, 10 of those as prime minister of the country. Martin, Chretien's likely successor, will be named at a leadership convention on November 14. REUTERS/Jim Young

JIM YOUNG/Reuters