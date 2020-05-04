Globe and Mail photojournalist Fred Lum captures the eerie quiet as COVID-19 shuts down Canada's largest city

As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the world, in Canada, schools have been closed, many businesses shuttered, with people being told to stay at home to stop the spread. With most employees working from home, and very few stores and restaurants open, the streets in Toronto are much quieter than usual, devoid of the people who make up city life. When I’m out on assignments, I will often wander around looking for photos, and the downtown area is where I usually find myself. It’s while I’ve been walking around that I’d noticed a marked change in the lack of people, and the mood of the city, as the streets and sidewalk emptied out. To this end, I began carrying a panoramic film camera with me so I could photograph what I came across as I walked the streets, PATH system and office buildings. For this work, I used a Hasselblad Xpan camera, and also a Nikon camera that was modified so the frame was twice as wide as a regular 35mm frame. When the streets are filled with pedestrians, there’s a certain feel, or sense of living that’s palpable. With people staying at home, the streets are desolate, strangely with a sense of both calm, and uncertainty, hanging in the air. Those who are out, nervously pass others from a safe physical distance

Waiting for the northbound Bay St. bus by Wellington St. West.

A traveller rolls his bag down the ramp to the VIA train boarding gates at UnionStation.

A pedestrian waits on the corner of Front St. East and Yonge St..

With some lights still left on, Vesta Lunch, usually a 24 hour diner, has closed temporarily because of coronavirus.

A virtually empty waiting area at the Toronto Coach Terminal in downtown Toronto.

Electronic signs around Dundas Square display coronavirus messaging.

The entrance to the TTC's Line 1 (Yonge subway) at King St. is noticeable for the lack of commuters coming and going.

Looking east along King St. West, towards Yonge St..

Units in condos are lit up as people hunker down at home, with all professional sports on hold, and theatres and restaurants closed.

A woman walks past an empty Toronto Reference Library.

Looking south on Yonge St.outside the Eaton Centre, where few cars are seen on the road.

Before the Eaton Centre closed it doors, a lone visitor stops by the empty fountain.

A pedestrian walks down an empty Bay St. sidewalk outside Commerce Court in downtown Toronto.

An empty, and closed off Union Food Court under Union Station.

Walking along scaffolding and hoarding on Bloor St. West, near Holt Renfrew.

A closed off food court under Royal Bank Plaza.

With stores closed across the city, this Holt Renfrew store has put up wooden hoarding over their display windows.