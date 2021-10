On Sept. 9, 1984 Pope John Paul II kissed the tarmac in Quebec City to kick off the first Canadian papal visit. The Vatican says Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of indigenous children.

Pope John Paul II kneels to kiss the ground upon arriving in Quebec City on Sept.9, 1984 on his arrival for his first visit to Canada.POOL/The Canadian Press 1 of 15 The Popemobile carrying Pope John Paul II makes it's way past the Parliament Buildings Sept. 20, 1984, enroute to his final mass in Canada before returning to the Vatican.RON POLING/CP 2 of 15 People gathered to meet Pope John Paul II pull at his robe as he moves through the crowd on September 10, 1984, the second day of his Canadian visit.ANDY CLARK/CP 3 of 15 The popemobile travels past a rural home en route to Flatrock where Pope John Paul II blessed the fishing fleet in the harbor on September 12, 1984 during the fourth day of his Canadian visit.ANDY CLARK/CP 4 of 15 Pope John Paul II sits at the alter of the mass site in Downsview on Sept.15, 1984. This site was the largest Catholic mass ever in Canada, just short of one half million persons attended this celebration on the outskirts of Toronto.LUCIANO MELLACE/CP 5 of 15 Pope John Paul II waves to the crowd, assembled on the edge of the Rideau canal, from his barge, Sept. 19, 1984.GIANNI FOGGIA/POOL 6 of 15 Pope John Paul II at St. Michael's Cathedral in Toronto on a papal visit to Canada.Jack Dobson/The Globe and Mail 7 of 15 Pope John Paul II arrives in Toronto on Sept. 14, 1984..Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail 8 of 15 The Pope leans forward to kiss 4 year old Carolyn Jaye on his last visit to Canada in 1984.Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail 9 of 15 A group of women hold on to the shoulder of Pope Paul II outside the Saints Vladimir and Olga Cathedral Sept. 16, 1984.JOSE MORE/CP 10 of 15 Pope John Paul II greets an indigenous child in Yellowknife, N.W.T., Sept. 18, 1984.CP 11 of 15 Pope John Paul II raises his hands while travelling around Vancouver. Placed in an open Ford pick-up truck before about 65,000 people in the stadium before the Celebration of Life on Sept.18, 1984.POOL/CP 12 of 15 Pope John Paul II handles a rosary during a stroll at ELK Island National Park, east of Edmonton.ARTURO MARI/CP 13 of 15 Pope John Paul II rides through the crowd in the popemobile on his way to the raised altar for an outdoor mass in Moncton, N.B. on Sept. 13, 1984.MORRIS LAMONT/CP 14 of 15 Pope John Paul II kisses an indigenous woman as he holds the Talking Stick in Vancouver on Sept. 18, 1984.JOE MARQUETTE/CP 15 of 15