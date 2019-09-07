 Skip to main content

Canada Hurricane Dorian approaches Nova Scotia with heavy rain and strong winds

Hurricane Dorian approaches Nova Scotia with heavy rain and strong winds

Dorian strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as it’s expected to make landfall near Halifax later in the evening; tens of thousands are already without power

A man stands on the rocks as waves crash into the shoreline in Peggy's Cove, N.S. as the effects of Hurricane Dorian begin to make landfall on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The communities of Peggy's Cove and Sambro are under a voluntary evacuation order as the Category 1 hurricane approaches the Maritimes.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

A worker removes a fallen tree blocking a road in Dartmouth, N.S. as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Pleasure boats take a beating along the waterfront in Halifax as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A fallen tree blocks a road in Halifax as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Workers remove a fallen tree blocking a road in Dartmouth, N.S. as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

