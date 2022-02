Police are moving in on a group of protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, which remained blocked by dozens of protesters early Saturday despite a provincial injunction. The bridge, a vital trade conduit between Canada and the U.S. that carries hundreds of millions in two-way goods each day, has been obstructed since Monday by protesters who oppose COVID-19 public health mandates.

