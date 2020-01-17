 Skip to main content

Canada

In photos

In photos: St. John’s declares a state of emergency as blizzard hits

Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital shut down on Friday as blizzard conditions descended on the city and residents prepared for an intense storm that could knock out power. The City of St. John’s declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads. The nearby towns of Mount Pearl and Paradise followed suit shortly afterwards.

A man walks down the middle of New Gower St. in St. John’s as a major winter storm hits the Avalon Peninsula.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A pedestrian braves extreme conditions as he walks in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads as blizzard conditions descend on the Newfoundland and Labrador capital.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A snowy street is pictured in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Zach Bonnell/Reuters

A pedestrian walks through heavy snow in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A snowplow clears a path in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A woman makes her way through the snow-covered streets in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A man is pictured in a snowy street in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Zach Bonnell/Reuters

High winds and heavy snow cause whiteout conditions in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The streets were quiet in St. John’s as a major winter storm brought the city to a standstill.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

