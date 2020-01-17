In photos: St. John’s declares a state of emergency as blizzard hits

Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital shut down on Friday as blizzard conditions descended on the city and residents prepared for an intense storm that could knock out power. The City of St. John’s declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads. The nearby towns of Mount Pearl and Paradise followed suit shortly afterwards.

