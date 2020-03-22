 Skip to main content
In Photos: Borders close and Canadians self-isolate on the first weekend of the national shutdown

People standing on an apartment balcony applaud healthcare workers, along with many others at 7 p.m. in Vancouver's West End. A group of people on social media has organized the nightly event to show support for front-line healthcare workers who are helping fight the coronavirus.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A children's playground used all year long at a community centre sits empty empty due to the coronavirus outbreak in Calgary, Ab.

TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

The Peace Bridge designed by world renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava sits empty due to the coronavirus during what would be the commute home for downtown workers in Calgary, Ab.

TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

People are silhouetted while taking in the sunset at English Bay Beach, in Vancouver.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

People sit spaced apart at Kitsilano Beach Park in Vancouver.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Edouard Bouchy-Lucotte (left) sits and visits with his friend David Johnson in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Thursday. The pair of friends have been carefully practicing social distancing by avoiding touching things, and staying 1 or 2 metres away from each other. While the park was not as crowded as normal on fairly mild March day, there were a number of people exercising and walking their dogs.

Melissa Tait

People gather at the Mount Royal lookout in Montreal, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A man and woman walk along what is a normally a busy Place Jacques-Cartier in Montreal's Old town.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Canadian Border Services Agency worker is seen at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press

A father and a daughter are reunited as an Air Canada flight with a group of Canadians passengers from Morocco arrive in Montreal.

Andrej Ivanov/The Canadian Press

Anne Marie Hopkins of Ottawa Inner City Health carries linens in the gym of a community centre that will serve as a COVID-19 isolation centre for vulnerable residents starting Monday, in downtown Ottawa.

David Kawai/The Canadian Press

Emergency workers wearing protective masks, gloves and clothing are shown at Eva Lavaltrie seniors' residence in Lavaltrie, Que.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Workers assemble a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal as Coronavirus COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Caution tape provides separation between LRT conductors and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa.

David Kawai/The Canadian Press

Ann Billingsley (In/From St. Stephen, NB, Canada) in red waves to her boyfriend Gregg Hornbrook who is in Calais, Maine, USA) 12 hours after the Canada/USA border was closed to tourist and recreational travel.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

Beausolie Nurse, Saundra Dickson, removes protective gear after screening residents boarding a ferry returning to Beausolie First Nation, On.

allen agostino/The Globe and Mail

US Customs officers speaks with people in a car beside a sign saying that the US border is closed at the US/Canada border in Lansdowne, On.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

