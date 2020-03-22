In Photos: Borders close and Canadians self-isolate on the first weekend of the national shutdown

Edouard Bouchy-Lucotte (left) sits and visits with his friend David Johnson in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Thursday. The pair of friends have been carefully practicing social distancing by avoiding touching things, and staying 1 or 2 metres away from each other. While the park was not as crowded as normal on fairly mild March day, there were a number of people exercising and walking their dogs.

Melissa Tait