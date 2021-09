While Monday is the final day to cast a ballot, it might not be when Canadians learn the result if the race remains tight. Elections Canada will only start counting the more than one million mail-in ballots on Tuesday and the agency has warned of other delays stemming from a mix of staff shortages, fewer polling stations and a slower voting process to accommodate physical distancing.

Poll workers put up Election Day signage outside a polling station in Brampton, Ontario.Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail 1 of 14 People line up outside a polling station in Brampton. Heading into election day, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives are in a dead heat nationally, according to Nanos Research polling released on Sunday.Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail 2 of 14 People lined up outside a polling station in Brampton.Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail 3 of 14 Voters line up at a polling station to vote in the Canadian federal election in Bowmanville, Ontario.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 4 of 14 A voting station and a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic signs are pictured during Canada's federal election, in Kingston, Ontario.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 5 of 14 A voter walks into a polling location for the 44th Canadian general federal election in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 6 of 14 Voters line up at the Halifax Convention Centre as they prepare to vote in the federal election.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 7 of 14 Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and his wife Rebecca O'Toole cast their ballots for the Canadian general federal election in Bowmanville, Ontario.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 8 of 14 Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives to cast his ballot in the 44th general federal election as he's joined by wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, and children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien in his riding of Papineau, Montreal.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 9 of 14 An Elections Canada worker, right, holds a voter's coffee as they record COVID-19 contact-tracking information at the Halifax Convention Centre as they prepare to vote in the federal election in Halifax.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 10 of 14 An Elections Canada officer stakes out signs in Ottawa directing voters to a polling location for the federal election 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 11 of 14 People queue to vote outside polling station during Canada's federal election, in Kingston.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 12 of 14 People line up to vote at the Chadni Banquet Hall polling station in Brampton, Ontario on Canada's federal election 2021 day.Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail 13 of 14 People cast their vote at the Chadni Banquet Hall polling station in Brampton.Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail 14 of 14

