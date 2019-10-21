 Skip to main content

Canada

In Photos: Canadians vote in the nation's 43rd general election

Robbie Critch, arrives at the St. Thomas Anglican Church polling station with his dog Pishuy.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

People line up to vote in Toronto.

Brett Gundlock/Getty Images

Huxley, a Rhodesian Ridgeback dog, waits for his owner to finish voting in Ottawa.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

People walk past election signs for candidates in Toronto.

Brett Gundlock/Getty Images

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau votes with his family at his side in Montreal.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A supporter hugs Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer in Regina.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hoists an orange after thanking his staff at his campaign office in Burnaby.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Green Party leader Elizabeth May arrives to vote in the federal election in Sidney, British Columbia.

KEVIN LIGHT/Reuters

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier casts his ballot in Beauce, Quebec..

MATHIEU BELANGER/Reuters

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet talks to his supporters in Beloeil, Quebec..

ANDREJ IVANOV/Reuters

