In photos: Empty Outdoors

Photographer Nick Iwanyshyn captures empty facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities in Ontario during the Stay-at-Home order that is in place until May 10, 2021.

Open this photo in gallery: Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 1 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Gage Park, Stoney Creek Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 2 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Dofasco Park, Stoney Creek Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 3 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Vanderhoof Skatepark, Toronto Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 4 of 19

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Mohawk Sports Park Track & Field, Hamilton Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 5 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Eagle Classic Golf Centre and Mini Putt, Ancaster Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 6 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Dofasco Park, Stoney Creek Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 7 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Ken Morrish Softball Complex, Scarborough Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 8 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 9 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Turner Park, Hamilton Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 10 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: University of Toronto, Scarborough Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 11 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Dan Lang field, Scarborough Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 12 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Redeemer Sports Complex, Ancaster Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 13 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Birchmount Stadium, Scarborough Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 14 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Turner Park, Hamilton Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 15 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Iceland Arena, Mississauga Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 16 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: Gage Park, Stoney Creek Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 17 of 19

Open this photo in gallery: James Smith Park, Ancaster Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail 18 of 19