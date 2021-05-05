 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

In photos: Empty Outdoors

Photographer Nick Iwanyshyn captures empty facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities in Ontario during the Stay-at-Home order that is in place until May 10, 2021.

Open this photo in gallery:

Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

1 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Gage Park, Stoney Creek

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

2 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Dofasco Park, Stoney Creek

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

3 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Vanderhoof Skatepark, Toronto

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

4 of 19

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Mohawk Sports Park Track & Field, Hamilton

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

5 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Eagle Classic Golf Centre and Mini Putt, Ancaster

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

6 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Dofasco Park, Stoney Creek

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

7 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Ken Morrish Softball Complex, Scarborough

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

8 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

9 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Turner Park, Hamilton

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

10 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

University of Toronto, Scarborough

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

11 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Dan Lang field, Scarborough

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

12 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Redeemer Sports Complex, Ancaster

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

13 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Birchmount Stadium, Scarborough

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

14 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Turner Park, Hamilton

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

15 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Iceland Arena, Mississauga

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

16 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Gage Park, Stoney Creek

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

17 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

James Smith Park, Ancaster

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

18 of 19

Open this photo in gallery:

Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium, Hamilton

Nick Iwanyshyn/The Globe and Mail

19 of 19

Report an error
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies