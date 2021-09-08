Skip to main content

Leader of the federal political parties participate in the French-language leaders debate, the second of three two-hour debates, at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada September 8, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gestures to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole as he speaks.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh looks on as the leader of the Bloc Quebecois Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks.POOL/Reuters

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (L) and his wife Nancy Deziel arrive to attend the French language debate.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole (L) listens as Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (C) and Green leader Annamie Paul (R) discuss a point during the debate.SEAN KILPATRICK/AFP/Getty Images

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul arrives to attend the French language debate.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the second of three two-hour debates ahead of the September 20 election.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to the media as he arrives.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole arrives for the second debate.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

