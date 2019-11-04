 Skip to main content

In photos

In photos: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May resigns

Elizabeth May has stepped down as Green Party Leader after more than 13 years at the helm. Ms. May made the announcement in Ottawa on Monday, two weeks after the federal election.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May makes her way to the podium followed by Green Party MPs Paul Manly and Jenica Atwin at the beginning of a news conference where she announced she will step down as party leader.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Green MP Paul Manly, left, John Kidder, and Green MP Jenica Atwin look on as party leader Elizabeth May announces Jo-Ann Roberts as the interim party leader during a news conference where she announced she will step down as party leader.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Green Party Leadership candidate Elizabeth May shadow is cast on a convention screen as she makes the rounds a the Green Party Convention in Ottawa, August 25, 2006.

FRED CHARTRAND

Green Party leader and London-North-Centre by-election candidate Elizabeth May holds a press conference joined by independent MP Garth Turner (unseen) in London, Ont. Friday, Nov. 24, 2006.

Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

Green Party leader and London-North-Centre by-election candidate Elizabeth May waves to motorists during the morning rush-hour before the polls opened in London, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 27, 2006.

Dave Chidley

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May unveils her party's election platform during a campaign stop in Toronto April 7, 2011.

MIKE CASSESE/X01329

A painting of Green Party leader Elizabeth May on the wall as she and her daughter Cate May-Burton, leave candidate Jo-Ann Roberts' office, after being re-elected in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2015.

CHAD HIPOLITO/CP

Green Party leader Elizabeth May, speaks with campaign staff, Jaymini Bhikha, as they read the daily newspaper at candidate Jo-Ann Roberts' office, after being re-elected in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2015.

CHAD HIPOLITO/CP

Random people on the sidewalk speak with Green Party leader Elizabeth May, after being re-elected in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2015.

CHAD HIPOLITO/CP

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May and her husband John Kidder greet the public following their marriage during Earth Day at the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, April 22, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

A painting by Nancy Ellen Craig of Elizabeth May's mother Stephanie Middleton May hangs in the background as she's photographed at home in Sidney, B.C., on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/GM

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May leaves her apartment with her dog Xiomara in Sidney, B.C., on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/GM

