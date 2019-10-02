In photos: Hill 70 Memorial ensures ‘Canada’s forgotten battle’ will be remembered always

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917. The fight for a strategic point overlooking the town of Lens came mere months after Canadian troops won renown at Vimy Ridge, when Arthur Currie’s Canadian Corps were tasked with another tough challenge - to take and hold Hill 70. Photography by Sadak Souici/The Globe and Mail

