Canada In photos: Hill 70 Memorial ensures ‘Canada’s forgotten battle’ will be remembered always

In photos: Hill 70 Memorial ensures ‘Canada’s forgotten battle’ will be remembered always

The fight for a strategic point overlooking the town of Lens came mere months after Canadian troops won renown at Vimy Ridge, when Arthur Currie’s Canadian Corps were tasked with another tough challenge - to take and hold Hill 70. Photography by Sadak Souici/The Globe and Mail

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

The fight for a strategic point overlooking the town of Lens came mere months after Canadian troops won renown at Vimy Ridge, when Arthur Currie's Canadian Corps were tasked with another tough challenge - to take and hold Hill 70.

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

Vice-Admiral Darren Hawco (Canada's Military Representative to NATO)

Isabelle Hudon (Ambassador of Canada to France)

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

The Hill 70 Memorial Park, dedicated to the Canadian Corps that achieved victory at the Battle of Hill 70 in August, 1917.

Gary Coulter, Kingstone Region Division

Lieutenant-Colonel Carl Gauthier says he considers it a privilege to be part of the Directorate of Honours and Recognition, which oversees the creation and awarding of medals and other military honours.

Arthur R.W Jordan, CD Honorary Colonel

