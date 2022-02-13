In photos: Multiple border crossings remain closed as convoy protests continue over the weekend
Protests against COVID-19 restrictions had continued across the country this weekend and several Canada-U.S. border crossings remained closed due to blockades set up by demonstrators demanding that all pandemic measures be lifted immediately. Police said on Sunday they have arrested more protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions and blocking the key trade at the Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, more than 24 hours after authorities moved in to impose a court order.