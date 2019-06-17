 Skip to main content

Canada In Photos: NBA Champion Toronto Raptors celebrate historic win with downtown parade

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
In Photos

In Photos: NBA Champion Toronto Raptors celebrate historic win with downtown parade

Open this photo in gallery:

An aerial photo shows the crowds gathered around Nathan Philips Square for the celebration.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

1 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry waves to fans holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

2 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard holds his playoffs MVP trophy.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

3 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry raises the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy during Raptors victory parade celebration in Toronto.

MOE DOIRON/Reuters

4 of 11

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Raptors Serge Ibaka (right) sprays champagne on the parade route.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

5 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, wearing a Board Man Gets Paid shirt, and his mother Kim Robertson celebrate.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

6 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam celebrates during parade.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

7 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Thousands gather to cheer the Raptors during the teams championship parade.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

8 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Fans climb the arches at Nathan Phillips Square before the team arrives..

Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

9 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sprays champagne towards the fans.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

10 of 11

Open this photo in gallery:

General view of the crowd for the Toronto Raptors NBA championship parade.

Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

11 of 11

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.