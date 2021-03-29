In photos: New Photographers Association of Canada selects top Photojournalists of 2020

Employees sew disposable medical gowns at the Stanfield's Ltd. garment manufacturing factory in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. After laying off most of its 200-member workforce in mid-March, the company has been able to bring back nearly half that number upon securing two contracts to supply the federal and Nova Scotia governments with hundreds of thousands of protective gowns for front-line health-care workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail