In photos: New Photographers Association of Canada selects top Photojournalists of 2020

Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and ultimately as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration to Canada’s premier photojournalism competition is a testament to the ideal that photography matters, now more than ever.
The 2020 NPOY Photojournalist of the Year goes to Independent photographer Darren Calabrese. Examples of his work from last year. The Cobequid Educational Centre (C.E.C.) high school graduating student Erin Dornan, centre, waits to walk across the stage as her family follows with balloons in a car during their graduation ceremony that was being held in a farm field due to COVID-19 restrictions in Upper Onslow, N.S. on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail
Michael Hatt, right, the owner and pharmacist at the Medicine Shoppe in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., provides a flu shot to Thomas A. Hardiman, 92, in Hardiman's home on Cape Breton Island on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail
Employees sew disposable medical gowns at the Stanfield's Ltd. garment manufacturing factory in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. After laying off most of its 200-member workforce in mid-March, the company has been able to bring back nearly half that number upon securing two contracts to supply the federal and Nova Scotia governments with hundreds of thousands of protective gowns for front-line health-care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail
Doug Anthony, left, who has unspecified dementia, waves to his wife Stella from inside the Dykeland Lodge Nursing Home in Windsor, N.S. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Stella Anthony, who usually visits her husband three or four times a day, wept at the window whispering "I love you and I miss you", during the visit that lasted only minutes.
Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail
Photojournalist Carlos Osorio wins "photograph of the year" from NPAC. Socially-distanced music fans watch a performance by rock band Monster Truck at a drive-in concert held in a parking lot on the city's waterfront in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 17, 2020.
CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters
National Clip Contest Winner went to independent photojournalist Darryl Dyck. Photo of Malik Malikzada and his wife Jamila Malikzada at their restaurant Jamila's Kitchen and Grill, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday January 2, 2020.
DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail
Winner in the "General News" category for a single image is photojournalist Ben Nelms . Rev. Nick Meisl of St. PatrickÕs Roman Catholic parish takes confession from parishioners at a drive-thru confession prior to Easter in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 8, 2020.
Ben Nelms/CBC
