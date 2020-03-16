 Skip to main content
In photos: Officials announce measures to enforce social distancing to stop spread of COVID-19

The window is closing to stop COVID-19 from spreading exponentially throughout Canada, top public-health officials warned over the weekend as provinces announced tougher measures to enforce social distancing, such as closing bars in Quebec, schools and daycares in Alberta and jury trials and jail visits in Ontario.

On Monday, March 16th at 7:43 am the intersection of Front St. West and Bay St. in Toronto. With the spread of COVID-10 continuing to grow in Canada, the morning rush hour was not as busy as usual.

Fred Lum

A woman stands on the deck of the ferry Vincent Coleman at the terminal in Dartmouth, N.S..

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Light rush hour traffic crosses an inter-provincial bridge between Gatineau, Que. and Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A pedestrian moves along a quiet sidewalk in downtown Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Government of Canada buildings were quieter than normal in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Passengers maintain a social distance at the ferry terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A social distancing sign is posted on the door of a restaurant in Whistler, B.C.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A United Airlines flight arriving in Vancouver from Denver passes over a sparsely occupied open-air shopping mall amid concerns about the coronavirus, in Richmond, B.C.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

An almost deserted shopping mall is shown in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

An almost deserted food court is shown in a shopping mall in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A woman walks by an information sign advising people of cancelled events due to the Coronavirus in Pointe-Claire, Montreal.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A commuter walks by a TTC streetcar with a printed sign “we will get through this” on King St W at Yonge St in Toronto during the morning rush hour.

The Globe and Mail

On Monday, March 16th at 7:50 am the steps leading up to Front St. West, and Bay St. near Union Station in Toronto. With the spread of COVID-10 continuing to grow in Canada, the morning rush hour was not as busy as usual.

Fred Lum

