Canada

In photos: Ontario declares a state of emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is declared a state of emergency to force bars and restaurants to close in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This Urban Outfitters store on Queen St. West that is closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Lum

1 of 10

A note taped to the front window of retailer Urban Outfitters, detailing the tavern's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Lum

2 of 10

A note taped to the front of The Paper Place on Queen St. West. Some shops along Queen St. West, in downtown Toronto, have closed up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fred Lum

3 of 10

People taking advantage of the milder, if damp weather, to enjoy Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto.

Fred Lum

4 of 10

The Eaton Centre shopping mall on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

5 of 10

The Eaton Centre shopping mall on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

6 of 10

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

6 of 10

Nathan Philips Square on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

7 of 10

A Tim Hortons employee hands out coffee from a drive-through window to a customer in Mississauga.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

8 of 10

Police patrol the empty streets of Waterloo, Ontario. Usually on St. Patrick's Day street party on Ezra Ave. near the University of Waterloo drew more than 30,000.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

9 of 10

Health care workers speak with patients at a drive-thru Covid-19 assessment center in London, Ontario.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 10

