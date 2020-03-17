In photos: Ontario declares a state of emergency

Published March 17, 2020 Updated March 17, 2020 Share Ontario Premier Doug Ford is declared a state of emergency to force bars and restaurants to close in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Open this photo in gallery: This Urban Outfitters store on Queen St. West that is closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Lum 1 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: A note taped to the front window of retailer Urban Outfitters, detailing the tavern's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Lum 2 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: A note taped to the front of The Paper Place on Queen St. West. Some shops along Queen St. West, in downtown Toronto, have closed up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Lum 3 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: People taking advantage of the milder, if damp weather, to enjoy Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto. Fred Lum 4 of 10 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: The Eaton Centre shopping mall on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 5 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: The Eaton Centre shopping mall on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 6 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: Nathan Philips Square on the day that the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 7 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: A Tim Hortons employee hands out coffee from a drive-through window to a customer in Mississauga. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 8 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: Police patrol the empty streets of Waterloo, Ontario. Usually on St. Patrick's Day street party on Ezra Ave. near the University of Waterloo drew more than 30,000. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 9 of 10 Open this photo in gallery: Health care workers speak with patients at a drive-thru Covid-19 assessment center in London, Ontario. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 10 Report an error