OTTAWA, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 17: Trucks participate in a blockade near the parliament building as a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continues on February 17, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act in an attempt to try to put an end to the demonstration that has nearly paralyzed a portion of downtown Ottawa for three weeks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)Scott Olson/Getty Images North America