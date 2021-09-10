Skip to main content

Robert (Bob) Lansdale was a press photographer in the 1950s and 60s documenting a mid-century era in black and white. His coverage included the Springhill mining disasters in Nova Scotia, the riotous Newfoundland loggers’ strike and Queen Elizabeth’s official visits. The most famous photo Mr. Lansdale captured was of Canadian marathon swimmer Marilyn Bell after crossing the English Channel from Calais, France. Mr. Lansdale died of a heart attack on July 13 at Trillium Health Partners hospital in Mississauga, Ont.

On July 31, 1955, Mr. Lansdale took this photo of 17-year-old Toronto schoolgirl Marilyn Bell, who conquered the English Channel in an epic 14 hours 36 minute swim to become the youngest swimmer to make the crossing. Marilyn was held up over the last two miles by heavy tides, which robbed her of a time record. When she crawled ashore at Dover, thousands of Britons were on hand to cheer her. In this photo, the Grand Old Man of Canadian sport, coach Gus Ryder, takes off his hat to Marilyn and kisses her on the forehead. But with lips swollen and eyes bleary, Marilyn, though trying to smile, has mixed emotions at the end of her ordeal.Robert Lansdale/Federal Newsphotos of Canada

Mr. Lansdale took this shot of U.S. president John F. Kennedy meeting with prime minister John Diefenbaker on May 17, 1962.Robert Lansdale/Federal News Photo

He captured this photo of stereo transistors by Clairtone for The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine in 1963.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of the Family

This Lansdale photo shows Carol Tidey, Miss Canada, with a Clairtone stereo system in 1966.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of the Family

Mr. Lansdale's compositional skills are apparent in this 1970 portrait of Canadian architect Eric Arthur.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of University of Toronto Archives

Beginning in the early 1960s, Mr. Lansdale was hired so often by the University of Toronto that he was unofficially recognized as the 'U of T photographer.' Here is a shot he took of the university's women’s synchronized swimming team on Jan. 28, 1970.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of University of Toronto Archives

He shot this photo of Estonian rhythmic gymnasts during a training session on Feb. 25, 1971.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of University of Toronto Archives

In this Lansdale portrait, Francess G. Halpenny poses with several volumes of the Dictionary of Canadian Biography – which she edited – in her office in December 1972. She served as general editor of the Dictionary of Canadian Biography from 1969 to 1988. Ms. Halpenny was also appointed dean of the Faculty of Library Science at the University of Toronto in 1972.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of University of Toronto Archives

This photo shows Marshall McLuhan at University of Toronto's Coach House on April 15, 1973.Robert Lansdale/Courtesy of University of Toronto Archive

Photojournalist Robert Lansdale is shown here, lost in a negative world during a Royal Tour in Calgary in the late 1950s.Courtesy of the Family

Photojournalist Robert Lansdale is shown with his camera in 1982.Courtesy of the Family

