In photos: Photojournalist Robert Lansdale captured history in the making
Robert (Bob) Lansdale was a press photographer in the 1950s and 60s documenting a mid-century era in black and white. His coverage included the Springhill mining disasters in Nova Scotia, the riotous Newfoundland loggers’ strike and Queen Elizabeth’s official visits. The most famous photo Mr. Lansdale captured was of Canadian marathon swimmer Marilyn Bell after crossing the English Channel from Calais, France. Mr. Lansdale died of a heart attack on July 13 at Trillium Health Partners hospital in Mississauga, Ont.