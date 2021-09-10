On July 31, 1955, Mr. Lansdale took this photo of 17-year-old Toronto schoolgirl Marilyn Bell, who conquered the English Channel in an epic 14 hours 36 minute swim to become the youngest swimmer to make the crossing. Marilyn was held up over the last two miles by heavy tides, which robbed her of a time record. When she crawled ashore at Dover, thousands of Britons were on hand to cheer her. In this photo, the Grand Old Man of Canadian sport, coach Gus Ryder, takes off his hat to Marilyn and kisses her on the forehead. But with lips swollen and eyes bleary, Marilyn, though trying to smile, has mixed emotions at the end of her ordeal.Robert Lansdale/Federal Newsphotos of Canada