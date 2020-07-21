 Skip to main content
In photos: Polar bear populations on course to vanish

An international team of researchers has found as climate change disproportionately warms the Arctic the future of polar bears looks increasingly bleak.

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar Bears International shows a polar bear with its cubs in the Sea Ice, northeast of Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in 1985.

STEVEN C. AMSTRUP/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar Bears International shows a polar bear with its cub walk across sea ice in front of a glacier in Svalbard, Norway, in 2012.

KT MILLER/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar bear with its cubs in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, in 2007.

BJ KIRSCHHOFFER/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar bear with its cub on the sea ice near Svalbard, Norway, in 2012.

KT MILLER/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar Bears International shows a polar bear in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, in 2012.

KT MILLER/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 10

Polar bear in Svalbard, Norway, in 2018.

Polar bear in Svalbard, Norway, in 2018.

BJ KIRSCHHOFFER/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar bear standing on melting sea ice in Svalbard, Norway, in 2013.

KT MILLER/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Polar bears feeding at a garbage dump near the village of Belushya Guba, on the remote Russian northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, a tightly-controlled military area where a village declared a state of emergency in February after dozens of bears were seen entering homes and public buildings.

ALEXANDER GRIR/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

A polar bear walks in the snow near the Hudson Bay waiting for the bay to freeze outside Churchill, Mantioba, Canada in 2007.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 10

Open this photo in gallery:

Photo taken on November 15, 2007 a polar bear sits on the Hudson Bay fresh ice next to a hole in the ice and close to the shore waiting for a seal meal outside Churchill, Mantioba.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

10 of 10

