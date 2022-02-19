In photos: Police continue to clear convoy demonstrators in Ottawa on Saturday
Key protest figures Pat King and Tamara Lich to appear in court as Ottawa police continue to remove the blockade in Ottawa. The well-coordinated police action began peacefully Friday, but as the day wore on tensions escalated with the police accusing protesters of assaulting officers, trying to take their weapons, and in one case throwing a bicycle at a police horse. Some protesters claimed they were assaulted by officers.