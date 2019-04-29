 Skip to main content

Canada In photos: Quebec community battles flooding after dike break

Residents Lawrence Courville (left) and Andie Goulet carry out belongings down a flooded street in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

1 of 9

Police in a boat on a flooded street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in the suburbs of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 2019.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 9

A Canadian army vehicle drives past pedestrians near a flooded street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in the suburbs of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 2019.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 9

Residents paddle through flooded streets after a dike broke causing widespread flooding and forcing thousands of people to evacuate Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

4 of 9

Workers build a temporary dam after a dike broke causing widespread flooding and forcing thousands of people to evacuate Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

5 of 9

A flooded basement of resident Chantal Bouchard is seen in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec, Canada April 28, 2019.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

6 of 9

Workers build a temporary dam after a dike broke causing widespread flooding and forcing thousands of people to evacuate Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Ste.Marthe-sur-la-Lac, Que.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

7 of 9

Resident Rene Lalumiere, walks down his flooded street after trying to reach his home but finding the water level too high, in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec, Canada April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

8 of 9

Canadian army vehicles drives down a flooded street in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in the suburbs of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 2019.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 9

