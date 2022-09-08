A look back at the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary.
Princess Elizabeth with the Duke and Duchess of York, later to become King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, in 1929.
Princess Margaret (left) and Princess Elizabeth, in 1933.-/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth (fourth from left) waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace beside Princess Margaret (fifth from left) after the coronation of their parents, King George VI (right) and Queen Elizabeth I (second from left) on May 12, 1937.-/Getty Images
An undated wartime picture of Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret after they broadcast on "Children's Hour" from Buckingham Palace. Princess Elizabeth gave her first broadcast on October 13, 1940.PA via AP
Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret, in their Girl Guide uniforms, practise their bandaging skills in August, 1943.The Associated Press
Training as an Auxiliary Territorial Service officer, Princess Elizabeth changes the wheel of a car at a vehicle maintenance class in Southern England in 1945.British Official Photograph/Crown Copyright via AP
Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, centre, looks on as King George VI (second from right), Queen Elizabeth (second from left), Princess Elizabeth (left) and Princess Margaret (right) wave to crowds gathered below from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, 1945.The Canadian Press
Princess Elizabeth (right) pulls the cord to blow the whistle of the Royal Train during the five-mile ride that she and Princess Margaret took on the locomotive during a journey from Worcester to George, South Africa on February 23, 1947.AP
On her 21st birthday, Princess Elizabeth sits before a microphone for her birthday speech, which she made from Cape Town, South Africa on April 21, 1947.The Associated Press
Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, in London on July 10, 1947.The Associated Press
A Union Jack, whipping in the breeze from the Admiralty Arch, forms a frame for the scene on London's mall as Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's wedding procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. The sides of the mall are lined with hundreds of thousands of Britons waiting for glimpses of the princess.The Associated Press
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are seen leaving Westminster Abbey following their wedding service on November 20, 1947.The Associated Press
Princess Elizabeth helping to prepare food packages that she distributed on January 24, 1948 to pensioners and widows with families. Rationing was still in force.-/Getty Images
On December 16, 1948, Princess Elizabeth holds her infant baby son, Prince Charles, who had been born November 14, 1948.AFP/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with baby Prince Charles at Windlesham Moor on July 20, 1949.-/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their two children, Prince Charles (left) and Princess Anne in 1951.-/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by crowds as they leave their aircraft after arriving at a joint service training centre in Rivers, Man., on November 2, 1951, during their first official tour of Canada.Fox Photos
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to Canada in 1951, walking past a crowd of children waving Union Jack flags.Keystone/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inspect a group of Wolf Cubs and Brownies outside the Legislative Buildings in Regina on October 22, 1951.Fox Photos
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greet First Nations chiefs, including Chief Andrew Bannon of Fort William First Nation, in Ontario on November 2, 1951.Fox Photos/Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Dalhousie University with President Alexander E. Kerr (left) in Halifax on November 12, 1951.Fox Photos
Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaving their BOAC airplane as they return from Kenya on February 7, 1952, following the death of King George VI in London. The King had died the previous day.Keystone/Getty Images
The scene at London's King Cross Station on February 11, 1952 when King George VI's coffin arrived by train. Members of the Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, are seen in the foreground as the coffin is taken from the train.-/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth poses in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953 after her coronation. She is attired in her coronation dress and her purple velvet robe. On her head is the Imperial Crown, which she will wear on State occasions. In her left hand she holds the Orb, emblem of sovereign power, and in her right the scepter with cross, ensign of kingly power and justice. On her wrists she wears the armills, or bracelets of sincerity.Cecil Beaton/The Associated Press
Philip, Duke of Edinburgh kneels before the throne and pays homage to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, in Westminster Abbey after her coronation.
Queen Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation.Associated Press
Wearing the uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment and mounted side-saddle on Winston, Queen Elizabeth looks back at Philip, Duke of Edinburgh after taking the salute at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, on June 11, 1953.
From left, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, speaking to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a polo match circa 1955/1956. The Queen is holding the leash of one of her pet corgis.AP
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children, Prince Charles (right), Princess Anne (left) and baby Prince Andrew, on the grounds of Balmoral Castle on September 9, 1960.AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as she rides an elephant next to Maharaja of Jaipur Man Singh II at the City Palace in Jaipur, the capital of India’s Rajasthan state, on January 24, 1961.-/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Captain G. L. Simpson as she leaves the Royal Yacht Britannia to inspect the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Guard on her arrival at Charlottetown, PEI on October 6, 1964.The Associated Press
Hotel guests applaud behind an honour guard as the Queen, escorted by Premier Jean Lesage of Quebec, arrives at the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City for a state dinner given by the Quebec government on October 10, 1964. Following them is Mrs. Leasge, the Premier's wife.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail
Queen Elizabeth at the Tissisal Falls, where the Blue Nile begins, with Emperor Haile Selassie during a royal visit to Ethiopia on February 7, 1965.Terry Fincher/Getty Images
From left: Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew, smiling at Prince Edward in his cradle at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire on April 21, 1965.CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth riding at Ascot Racecourse with her sister Princess Margaret and cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, on June 27, 1968.Evening Standard/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth seen returning to her car after a stroll down the trail to see Slave River in Northwest Territories on July 9, 1970.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail
President Richard Nixon and British Prime Minister Edward Heath meet Queen Elizabeth for lunch on October 3, 1970.Douglas Miller/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen with their family in Buckingham Palace on the royal couple's silver wedding anniversary, November 20, 1972. From left: Prince Charles (age 24), Prince Edward (age 8), the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew (age 12) and Princess Anne (age 22). Also in the picture, with its back to the camera, is one of the Queen's dogs, Pickles.
Clutching a small bouquet of flowers, Queen Elizabeth II talks to some of the people who waited in the rain to greet her at Victoria Park in London, Ontario on June 28, 1973. She received the flowers from a small child in front row.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail
Queen Elizabeth II chats with her second cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten, Earl of Burma, at the Guards Polo Club on June 1, 1975 in Windsor, England.Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau pirouettes behind Queen Elizabeth during a picture session on May 7, 1977 at Buckingham Palace.Doug Ball/The Canadian Press
Queen Elizabeth II during a walkabout in Deptford to commemorate her Silver Jubilee on June, 9, 1977.Evening Standard/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during the Royal Progress trip boat ride down the River Thames from Greenwich during the Queen's Silver Jubilee on June, 9 1977.Evening Standard/Getty Images
The funeral of Lord Mountbatten, Earl of Burma, following his murder by the Irish Republican Army. Gathered outside Westminster Abbey, left to right, is Reverend Edward Carpenter, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Captain Mark Phillips and the Dowager Duchess of Gloucester on September 5th 1979.Central Press/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth sits beside Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau as he signs the proclamation giving Canada independence from Britain on April 17, 1982 in Ottawa. Behind them stand, from left, Jean Chrétien, Attorney General; Andre Ouellet, Registrar General; Gerald Regan, Secretary of State; Lilly Screyer, wife of Governor General Ed Schreyer; Michael Pitfield, Clerk of the Privy Council; and Michael Kirby, assistant secretary to the Cabinet.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/The Canadian Press
Queen Elizabeth, President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a special banquet hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace following the London Economic Summit in 1984.PA Images/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth sits beside a smiling Diana, Princess of Wales, who holds Prince William after he was baptized in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace on August 4, 1982. Also seated is the Queen Mother. Prince Charles and Prince Philip stand behind.
Princess Diana and the Queen smile to well-wishers in London on August 4, 1987.MARTIN CLEAVER
Queen Elizabeth toasts with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in Quebec City on October 23, 1987.The Canadian Press
The Queen rides in a carriage with South African President Nelson Mandela on the first day of his state visit to Britain in July 9, 1996.Simon Kreitem/Reuters
The Queen and Prince Philip overwhelmed by the number of well-wishers and floral tributes at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Princess Diana's funeral on February 5, 1997.Reuters
Queen Elizabeth speaks with a member of a choral group following a concert in St. John's, N.L. on June 23, 1997.Andy Clark/Reuters
The Queen and Pope John Paul II meet at the Vatican on October 17, 2000.ALESSANDRO BIANCHI
During a 12-day Golden Jubilee tour of Canada, Queen Elizabeth watches children and adults demonstrate an Inuit traditional bone game as she visits Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit, Nunavut on October 4, 2002. Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and his wife Aline look on.PAUL CHIASSON/The Canadian Press
Queen Elizabeth drops the puck prior to an NHL exhibition game between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on October 6, 2002 in Vancouver. The team captains taking the face off are the Sharks' Mike Ricci and the Canucks' Markus Naslund. Standing with the Queen is Wayne Gretzky.ANDY CLARK/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and his wife Aline as she arrives on Parliament Hill for an interfaith service in Ottawa on Oct. 13, 2002.TOM HANSON/The Canadian Press
Queen Elizabeth II looks on at Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess Of Cornwall, following their marriage at The Guildhall at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England.Getty Images/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth smiles at Prince Harry (second from right), as she inspects the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, U.K. on April 12, 2006.Dylan Martinez/The Associated Press
Marking their diamond wedding anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photo at Broadlands on November 18, 2007.Fiona Hanson/The Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph at Clarence House with their children at a dinner hosted by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall (not pictured) to mark the the diamond wedding anniversary on November 18, 2007 in London.POOL
The Queen presents the Order of Merit to former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, who is accompanied by his wife Aline, at Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2009.WPA Pool
The Queen and Governor General Michaëlle Jean arrive at a welcoming ceremony in Halifax on June 28. 2010. The Queen visited Canada for nine days.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Queen Elizabeth arrives by helicopter in front of the Rock of Cashel on May 20, 2011. This visit to Ireland was the first by a monarch since 1911.Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave from a boat on the River Thames during a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee on June 3, 2012. The Queen joined an armada of 1,000 boats in a gilded royal barge.ANDREW WINNING/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords on May 27, 2015 in London.Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth speaks to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as she pushes newly christened Princess Charlotte in a pram at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate on July 5, 2015.WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave to thousands of guests attending "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday on The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England.Arthur Edwards /WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth receives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 18, 2018.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018.John Stillwell/The Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip look at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on November 17, 2020.Handout/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel in Windsor, U.K. on April 17, 2021.POOL/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry Prince Philip's coffin.Dominic Lipinski/The Associated Press
Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham House to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee Year on February 2, 2022.BUCKINGHAM PALACE/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2022.POOL/Reuters
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, after the newly elected leader of the Conservative party was named Britain's Prime Minister on September 6, 2022.POOL/Reuters
Queen Elizabeth in the Drawing Room at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.POOL/Reuters