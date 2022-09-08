Queen Elizabeth poses in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953 after her coronation. She is attired in her coronation dress and her purple velvet robe. On her head is the Imperial Crown, which she will wear on State occasions. In her left hand she holds the Orb, emblem of sovereign power, and in her right the scepter with cross, ensign of kingly power and justice. On her wrists she wears the armills, or bracelets of sincerity.Cecil Beaton/The Associated Press