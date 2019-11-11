 Skip to main content

Canada

In photos

In photos: Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada to honour those we've lost

A member of the Canadian Military participates in the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

National Silver Cross Mother Reine Samson Dawe, left to right, Governor General Julie Payette, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay participate in the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Veterans participate in the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Veterans participate in the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Silver Cross Mother Anne Snyder is escorted by Col. John MacDonald, commander of the 36 Canadian Brigade Group, as she lays a wreath at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Poppies are pinned to white crosses at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A young boy attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Canadian Forces personnel take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies Monday, November 11, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Poppies pinned through a branch are seen in front of a tombstone at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Veterans march during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph, Monday, November 11, 2019 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands at guard during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph, Monday, November 11, 2019 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

People walk past a private memorial outside the address of the home of Lieutenant Owen Steele, who fought and died during the Battle of the Somme in World War I. as part of the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Monument in St. John’s.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The Honourable Judy Foote, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, talks with veteran Charles Starkes at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

A veteran places his poppy in a foam cross during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

