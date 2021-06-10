In photos: Sunrise solar eclipse sweeps across Arctic and central Canada
Just after sunrise over the eastern half of North America, the sun was almost completely blotted out by the moon for a few dawn hours in an annular solar eclipse. During such an eclipse, the black silhouette of the moon — too far from Earth to completely cover the sun — will be surrounded by a thin ring of our home star’s surface, or photosphere. Many know this as a “ring of fire,” but few will get to experience the full effect. The eclipse started just after sunrise north of Lake Superior as it crossed remote regions of Canada and then into Greenland and the Arctic Ocean before going over the North Pole.