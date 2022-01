Police said the numbers in the convoys coming from across Canada are changing and unpredictable. On Wednesday Ottawa Police said they were expecting between 1,000 and 2,000 people. On Friday morning the Kingston police said one of the convoys had 551 vehicles, including trucks and personal vehicles. Ottawa Police said pedestrians are also expected to join the protests over the weekend.

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 12 Truckers arrive in a convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 2 of 12 People gather on an overpass to support truckers arriving in a convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 3 of 12 A person walks by trucks before the departure from Kingston to Ottawa, Ontario as part of the truck convoy called "Freedom Rally".Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press 4 of 12 Vehicles with Canadian flags line up before the departure from Kingston to Ottawa, Ontario as part of the truck convoy called "Freedom Rally".Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press 5 of 12 Trucks participating in a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, make their way along Highway 416 into Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 6 of 12 Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 12 A truck towing a boat inscribed with the words “Sink All Mandates” makes its way along Highway 416 as part of a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 8 of 12 Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12 Hundreds of people gather by TransCanada Highway 20 to show their support to truckers heading to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Levis, Quebec.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press 11 of 12 Hundreds of people gather by TransCanada Highway 20 to show their support to truckers heading to Ottawa to protest against vaccine mandates in Levis, Quebec.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press 12 of 12