In photos: Trudeau announces stimulus package and border restrictions in coronavirus response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled a sweeping $27-billion emergency aid package that offers immediate and direct help to Canadians and businesses to help them survive the severe economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(L to R) Canadians Diane Parsons, Jose Pereira, Maria Dalaguit and Eric Parsons arrive in Canada after crossing the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls by foot. The group is arriving back from being on a cruise.

Deborah Baic

Deborah Baic

1 of 8

(L to R) Canadians Diane Parsons, Jose Pereira, Maria Dalaguit and Eric Parsons arrive in Canada after crossing the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls by foot. The group is arriving back from being on a cruise.

Deborah Baic

2 of 8

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

3 of 8

A woman walks past a coffee shop which closed because of the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

4 of 8

Vehicles cross the Ambassador Bridge in to Detroit, Michigan from Windsor, Ontario.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 8

A Simons clothing store is temporarily closed in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

6 of 8

A light flow of vehicles from Windsor, Ontario, that traveled through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel enter the customs area in Detroit, Michigan.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 8

A Porter craft is photographed at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on March 18 2020. The airline plans to suspend all flights beginning March 20 2020, resuming service on June 1, as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

8 of 8

