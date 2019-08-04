In photos: RCMP manhunt in Northern Manitoba continues

Dozens of RCMP officers have been scouring the rugged Northern Manitoba wilderness for B.C. triple murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod since July 22, when the grey Toyota Rav 4 that police believe the pair was driving was found burning in a ditch near Fox Lake Cree Nation. The young men from Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler as well as Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64. The intensive, nearly two-week search for the suspects has involved sniffer dogs, drones, helicopters, ATVs, two military aircraft and now a dive team. But the manhunt has turned up little in the way of new clues. The land of Fox Lake Cree Nation (population approx. 500) and the town of Gillam, Manitoba (population 1,200) has been inundated with police and media, as the manhunt garnered international attention.

RCMP officers ask people to turn back driving north on Provincial Road 290 along the Nelson River in Fox Lake Cree Nation on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Fox Lake Cree Nation Chief Walter Spence greets community members at the end of a community BBQ and meeting held on Friday, Aug. 2 to give information to the residents after the Canada-wide manhunt.

Sadie Beardy, 7, from Fox Lake Cree Nation plays with a ball during a community BBQ and meeting on Friday, Aug. 2 .

Members of the Manitoba RCMP Emergency Response Team off load a helicopter in Gillam, Manitoba on Aug. 31.

Members of the Manitoba RCMP Emergency Response Team search in the bush along Provincial Road 290 on Wednesday, July 31.

Members of the Manitoba RCMP containment team load into a local's truck to search York Landing for triple murder suspects on Monday, July 29. The two were spotted by Bear Clan members at the York Landing garbage dump Sunday evening.

A member of the Manitoba RCMP containment team raises his rifle to a black bear as police search the York Landing garbage dump, on July 29.

Billy Beardy, of Fox Lake First Nation, Manitoba goes out daily in his construction vehicle to patrol areas near where he and his wife Tamara found the burned out car driven by two suspects.

An RCMP plane fuels up at the Gillam, Manitoba airport on Sunday, July 28 after reports of a sighting of the two murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19 at York Landing, Manitoba. Police did not confirm the sighting but said they are sending significant resources to the area.

The sun sets over the forests near Fox Lake Cree Nation, Manitoba. This is by the ditch where two murder suspects are believed to have burned out their car before possibly escaping into the bush.

The wilderness outside Gillam, Manitoba is thick forest and swampy muskeg. As of Friday, July 26, 2019 police in Manitoba still believe two murder suspects may be on the run in the bush.

Elders sit at a community bonfire in Fox Lake Cree Nation, about 51 km north of Gillam, Manitoba and very close to where two murder suspect's burned out car was found.

Ken Bighetty (left) a community wellness worker came with the Keewatin Tribal Council to help ease the stress for Fox Lake Cree Nation members.

Gillam, Man. mayor Dwayne Forman has been fulfilling interview requests all day in his tiny town of about 1,200 while RCMP search the Gillam area for two murder suspects on the run on Friday, July 26.

Gillam, Man. resident Alex Muzyczka takes his three daughters Vada, Adelle and Frankie out for an errand to "give his wife a break" on Friday July 26.

RCMP dive team members prepare to set off on to the Nelson River in Northern Manitoba on Sunday morning. The team will assess their capability to search the river for B.C. triple murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod. A rowboat was found nearby, about 75 km north of Gillam, Manitoba, although police have not confirmed the rowboat's connection to the suspects. August 04, 2019

