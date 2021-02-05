Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.
Christopher Plummer as Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music.
Christopher Plummer as Captain von Trapp, Julie Andrews as Maria in The Sound of Music.
Christopher Plummer, playing a successful playwright, is shown buying roasted peanuts for Susan Strasberg, a stage-struck ingenue, in Greenwich Village in this RKO handout for the 1957 film, "Stage Struck."
The Associated Press
Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Beginners,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Christopher Plummer and Ewan McGregor in Beginners.
Anonymous
Christopher Plummer accepts the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Beginners at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2012.
Gary Hershorn/Reuters
Christopher Plummer listens to Gordon Pinsent's acceptance speech as he presented with the Stratford Festival Legacy Award, in Toronto on Monday, September 26, 2016.
Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Christopher Plummer (left) as Caesar and Peter Donaldson (right) as Rufio, with members of the company
David Hou/Handout
Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd in THE LAST FULL MEASURE (2019)
Cast member Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "All the Money in the World" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 16, 2017.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Christopher Plummer in a scene from "All the Money in the World."
Giles Keyte/The Associated Press
Christopher Plummer photographed during a rehearsal for the play Barrymore on Dec 15 2010 in Toronto.
Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail
Actor Christopher Plummer, left is photographed with director Gene Saks during a rehearsal for the play Barrymore on Dec 15 2010 in Toronto. Plummer was reprising the title role that earned him a Tony Award in 1997 which was directed by Saks.
Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail
KNIVES OUT (2019). From left to right. Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), Richard (Don Johnson), Walter (Michael Shannon), and Jacob (Jaeden Martell).
Claire Folger/MRC II Distribution Company
BOUNDARIES (2018). Left to right: Christopher Plummer as Jack and Vera Farmiga as Laura Photo by Lindsay Elliott, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
Sony Pictures Classics
Christopher Plummer reading from Jacob Two Two Meets the Hooded Fang at the Stratford Festival August 23, 2008.
GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail
Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Peter Power/The Canadian Press
